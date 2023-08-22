The Swellesley Report

Wellesley-Newton DCR bridge—remembering the dark days when neighbors were separated

We recently took a short walk across the Wellesley-Newton DCR bridge linking Washington Street in Wellesley with Concord Street in Newton, and noticed that the flower boxes had been freshened up by volunteers of the Waterstone senior independent living residences. The results of the eight boxes packed with geraniums and petunias give the DCR  pedestrians-only bridge a tended look, enjoyed by all who make the short jaunt between the two towns.

The bridge looks good now, but about a decade ago, the crossing over the former railway was treacherous. If Romeo from Newton wanted to see Juliet from Wellesley, it was either swim the Charles or take his chances on the punky wood of the old tracks.

Here’s what the bridge looked like in 2011, before a renovation project. As my co-editor Bob Brown posted at that time, “Not since the Chunnel connected England and France in 1994 has a project emerged that has the capacity to link two previously disconnected peoples.”

DCR bridge August 2010, Wellesley-Newton

 

Waterstone path, Wellesley
Access the Wellesley-Newton DCR bridge via Washington Street, to the right of CVS front entrance.

 

Waterstone, Wellesley
The path continues on past Waterstone

 

Waterstone path, Wellesley
The massive generator (left) means when the power goes out, Waterstone residents are covered. As you continue along the path, look for the vegetable garden on the left, with its summer bounty of tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers.

 

Charles River bridge, near Waterstone, Wellesley
The surface of the ADA compliant Charles River Bridge, formerly train tracks, is crushed stone at the start and finish, and wood in the middle.

 

Charles River bridge, Wellesley, flower boxes
There are eight of these boxes—four on either side of the Charles River bridge. The Wellesley Trails Committee installed the boxes in 2021.

 

flower boxes lower falls bridge wellesley trails
Flower boxes installation, a work in progress. 2021

Once we crossed the bridge, it seemed like a good idea to cross Concord Street and see how Newton was getting along. Newton was doing quite well, thank you, so we popped over to Weston and paid a call on the Leo J. Martin Golf Course. The entire walk, round trip, was about 1.5 miles

Leo J. Martin Golf Course, Newton
This is where the sidewalk ends. You can keep going if you don’t mind traffic nudging you onto the Mass Pike in about another half mile.

