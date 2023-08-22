Wellesley-Newton DCR bridge—remembering the dark days when neighbors were separated

We recently took a short walk across the Wellesley-Newton DCR bridge linking Washington Street in Wellesley with Concord Street in Newton, and noticed that the flower boxes had been freshened up by volunteers of the Waterstone senior independent living residences. The results of the eight boxes packed with geraniums and petunias give the DCR pedestrians-only bridge a tended look, enjoyed by all who make the short jaunt between the two towns.

The bridge looks good now, but about a decade ago, the crossing over the former railway was treacherous. If Romeo from Newton wanted to see Juliet from Wellesley, it was either swim the Charles or take his chances on the punky wood of the old tracks.

Here’s what the bridge looked like in 2011, before a renovation project. As my co-editor Bob Brown posted at that time, “Not since the Chunnel connected England and France in 1994 has a project emerged that has the capacity to link two previously disconnected peoples.”

Once we crossed the bridge, it seemed like a good idea to cross Concord Street and see how Newton was getting along. Newton was doing quite well, thank you, so we popped over to Weston and paid a call on the Leo J. Martin Golf Course. The entire walk, round trip, was about 1.5 miles

