Fuel spill in Wellesley Hills snarls traffic

A truck leaking fuel near Eaton Court in Wellesley Hills is seriously messing up traffic on Friday morning, per the Wellesley Police Department. No word yet on what the environmental impact could be.

Traffic in Wellesley Hill is impacted by a truck leaking fuel near Eaton Court. Route 9 east ramp to Rt 16 is closed. Rt 16 westbound is being diverted to Route 9. Delays eastbound on Route 16. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LVYU17KVky — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) January 5, 2024