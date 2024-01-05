The Swellesley Report

Fuel spill in Wellesley Hills snarls traffic

A truck leaking fuel near Eaton Court in Wellesley Hills is seriously messing up traffic on Friday morning, per the Wellesley Police Department. No word yet on what the environmental impact could be.

