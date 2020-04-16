Wellesley Town Meetings get bumped to late May

Wellesley’s Town Meeting and Special Town Meeting have been postponed for the second time as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. They were originally scheduled to take place in late March, then were pushed to April 27. The new target: May 27 at Wellesley Middle School.

Don’t be surprised if the meeting takes on a different, perhaps online look, once town officials sort out what’s going to be allowable under state and town rules.

Tom Skelly, during this week’s Board of Public Works meeting, joked about looking forward to sitting through “a Zoom call with 290 people.”

Expect efforts to streamline the process of going through the warrant, too. In advance of Town Meeting, the Board of Selectmen this week discussed various cost cutting measures in light of big anticipated revenue decreases for the town. Items on the warrant, including work on a Town Hall annex and Great Plain Avenue, could be affected.

The town’s election, originally scheduled for March 17, has also been postponed. The date of the election has yet to be determined, but the town is encouraging residents to send in early voting ballots early so that they won’t have to go the polls when a date is set.