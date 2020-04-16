Wellesley Town Meetings get bumped to late May

Wellesley’s Town Meeting and Special Town Meeting have been postponed for the second time as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. They were originally scheduled to take place in late March, then were pushed to April 27. The new target: May 27 at Wellesley Middle School.
Don’t be surprised if the meeting takes on a different, perhaps online look, once town officials sort out what’s going to be allowable under state and town rules.
Tom Skelly, during this week’s Board of Public Works meeting, joked about looking forward to sitting through “a Zoom call with 290 people.”
Expect efforts to streamline the process of going through the warrant, too. In advance of Town Meeting, the Board of Selectmen this week discussed various cost cutting measures in light of big anticipated revenue decreases for the town. Items on the warrant, including work on a Town Hall annex and Great Plain Avenue, could be affected.
The town’s election, originally scheduled for March 17, has also been postponed. The date of the election has yet to be determined, but the town is encouraging residents to send in early voting ballots early so that they won’t have to go the polls when a date is set.
Comments
Kim says
I find it very ironic, disturbing and completely unethical that, although all the town meetings have been postponed (and rightfully so), the Zoning Board insisted on holding a, well, should I say…”under the radar” REMOTE public hearing to permit a builder (yes, “builder”- not professional firm) to construct ANOTHER 40B four-story apartment building (or more appropriately- a monstrosity) over a parking garage in Wellesley. Our town ALREADY meets the Commonwealth’s quota for affordable housing, yet, the Zoning Board quietly and cunningly pushed for more to be constructed. AND Insisted that this FINAL hearing be held remotely during a PANDEMIC! Even after concerns were expressed and questions were asked by town residents requesting postponing this important hearing, the Zoning Board refused to listen to concerned residents and held the hearing anyway. The hearing prohibited public involvement due to computer issues that caused lagging and other technical problems. The hearing wasn’t even broadcast on the Town channel until AFTER it was over and residents were NOT notified of the hearing 14 days prior (or ever!) as the Zoning Board bilaws state.. So, why is the Zoning Board the exception to the rule of postponing meetings and hearings? I ask you; do YOU want Wellesley to construct more 40B housing when we don’t need to? Oh, did i mention that this four-story complex is going to be planted in the middle of a quiet Wellesley neighborhood that is zoned only for single-resident housing?