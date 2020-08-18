Wellesley Police go soft: Meet Winnie the dog

The Wellesley Police Department has welcomed Winnie, a 10-month old English Cream Golden Retriever, as its community resource service dog.

Having a pup on the force can help de-escalate situations between police and some citizens, and generally foster good relations with the public, says Chief Jack Pilecki. Winnie greeted those taking part in the recent Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by the police.

We should note, for the record, that Wellesley welcomed a new officer named Stephen Gaffney in July. Congrats to him, too.

Now back to the dog.

Winnie is partnering with Officer Tana DiCenso. The two live, train and ride together.

You can ride along with Winnie, too, on her Instagram account.

