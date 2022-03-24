Schofield Elementary Principal Martinez leaving Wellesley for Lexington

Schofield Elementary School Principal Gerardo Martinez, a finalist for several local superintendent and school administration jobs recently, has accepted a new principalship position in Lexington, Mass., according to Wellesley Public Schools.

We’ve reached out to Principal Martinez for more details and will update this post if we get additional information.

Martinez has been principal of Wellesley’s Schofield Elementary School since 2011.

Among his other involvement in town has been as a director on the Kids Backing Kids board. A man of many talents, Martinez is giving boxing lessons as a prize at Schofield’s upcoming school auction.

Wellesley Public Schools has had stability at its principal positions in recent years. The last new one was Grant Smith in 2021 at Hardy, but there has been relatively little turnover of late at that level.

The departure of Martinez deals Wellesley Public Schools’ staff diversity efforts a blow, alongside the exit of its diversity, equity & inclusion director.

WPS Human Resources Director Monica Visco said during this week’s School Committee meeting that the Schofield principal job posting is up. It’s elicited a decent response in terms of the number of applicants, though not much in the way of diversity, she said.

