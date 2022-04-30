Plant a beautiful tree in your beautiful Wellesley yard

The Natural Resources Commission is accepting requests from homeowners who would like to have a town tree planted on their property. Many types of trees are available; they’re planted by the Public Works Park & Tree Division and cared for by homeowners. The NRC and DPW plant roughly 300 trees and shrubs in town each year. Email the NRC to be put on the tree request list.

Planting new trees make the planet more resilient to climate change, increase habitat for wildlife, and add beauty to the town.

Community service volunteers needed

The Park & Tree Division is looking for individuals who like to work outdoors to help with invasive plant removal, weed trimming, pruning, planting, watering and more.