Wellesley Public Schools ending year with hellos, goodbyes for administrators

Wellesley Public Schools Supt. Dr. David Lussier started off the June 7 School Committee meeting by introducing new administrators, including Gerardo Martinez’s replacement as principal of Schofield Elementary School. Martinez is headed to Lexington for a new job.

Jordan Hoffman, principal at Natick’s Johnson Elementary School, will take over at Schofield come July. She’s been with the Natick Pubic Schools system for 20-plus years, including as Johnson’s principal since 2016. She had been one of two finalists for Natick’s Memorial Elementary School principalship, but wasn’t selected. Natick is closing Johnson’s Elementary School within the next few years in light of falling enrollment and the town’s efforts to consolidate investment in renovating or rebuilding aging schools.

Hoffman should plan to stick around. She follows a series of principals at Schofield who have all lasted at least 11 years in the job.

Lussier also announced that Dr. Jorge Allen, hired at the start of the year as director of English language learners, has been named as interim director of diversity, equity & inclusion. He replaces Dr. Charmie Curry, who left this spring for a state job after two-plus years in the Wellesley position.

Nile Fox will take over as the school system’s METCO coordinator. Among the accomplishments in Fox’s background are coaching volleyball for area schools.

Also changing jobs will be Diane Zinck, who will replace Addie Doherty as the superintendent’s administrative assistant. Zinck has handled similar duties for Wellesley High principal over the past nine years.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]