An hour in a Wellesley garden—library in full bloom at Foundation event

The Wellesley Free Library Foundation celebrated spring with an opening reception for the organization’s “Books in Bloom” fundraising event. Guests moved around both floors of the library to appreciate stunning floral interpretations of much-loved fiction, non-fiction, and picture books. The opening night reception featured live music by the Wellesley High School MTB Jazz Trio. Guests enjoyed raw bar by Wellesley’s own Row 34 chef-owner Jeremy Sewall; savories from Waski’s Cheese Shop; and treats from Ware Baking Co.

Proceeds from the event help The Library Foundation to fund enhancements such as expansion to the library’s collections in the form of new databases, evolving materials formats, expanded reference materials, and more. Their motto: “We take what you love and make it better.”

The flowers arrangements (along with the food and the open bar) are gone, but here are some pictures.

