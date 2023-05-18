The Swellesley Report

An hour in a Wellesley garden—library in full bloom at Foundation event

The Wellesley Free Library Foundation celebrated spring with an opening reception for the organization’s “Books in Bloom” fundraising event. Guests moved around both floors of the library to appreciate stunning floral interpretations of much-loved fiction, non-fiction, and picture books. The opening night reception  featured live music by the Wellesley High School MTB Jazz Trio. Guests enjoyed raw bar by Wellesley’s own Row 34 chef-owner Jeremy Sewall; savories from Waski’s Cheese Shop; and treats from Ware Baking Co.

Proceeds from the event help The Library Foundation to fund enhancements such as expansion to the library’s collections in the form of new databases, evolving materials formats, expanded reference materials, and more. Their motto: “We take what you love and make it better.”

The flowers arrangements (along with the food and the open bar) are gone, but here are some pictures.

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom
Pedestal sponsored by The Lara and Chelsea Collaborative. Book inspiration: The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald. Floral designer: Alison Campbell, Hen and Chick Gardens

 

 

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom

 

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom
Pedestal donated by Justin and Lisa Harrison. Book inspiration: Iqbal and His Ingenious Idea, by Elizabeth Suneby, illustrated by Rebecca Green. Floral designer: Wellesley Natural Resources Commission

 

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom
Pedestal donated by Sexton Test Prep. Book inspiration: Tails with Gig: Stories from the Dog Blog, by Katherine L. Babson Jr., illustrated by Katherine K. Macdonald. Floral designer: Cindy Jaczko

 

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom
Pedestal donated by Julia Marriott and David Harding. Book inspiration: The Making of Butterflies, by Zora Neale Hurston, illustrated by Ibram X. Kendi. Floral designer: Petals & Branches

 

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom
There isn’t always an open bar just outside the library’s Childrens Room. More’s the pity.

 

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom
Pedestal donated by The Madden Davis Real Estate Group. Book inspiration: Unaccustomed Earth, by Jhumpa Lahiri. Floral designer: Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild members Judy Terpilowski (left) and Kathleen Carney-Mark. Not pictured: Vivian Baguer Holland

 

Wellesley Free Library Foundation, Books in Bloom
Thanks to Wellesley High School Key Club members for their warm welcome to the event. From left: Seva, Maisie, Anna, Evan, and Dhruv

