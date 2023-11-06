Wellesley RDF Reusables Area slated to close after Dec. 2 (weather dependent)

The last day for the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility’s Reusables Area (aka, give and take) this season is scheduled to be Saturday, Dec. 2.

RDF Director James Manzolini adds: “I also cannot emphasize enough that that open thru date is weather dependent.” In other words, bad weather ahead of that date could close it down earlier.

The Reusables Area is the spot at the RDF where people can leave and take things, giving new life to old stuff. It is largely managed by volunteers, and we thank them for their service this season.

You just never know what you might find at the Reusables Area (Lady Godiva gallops into the Wellesley RDF Give and Take area).

If you’re looking for an RDF Reusables alternative during the off-season, a private Facebook group called Wellesley Give & Take is one option.

