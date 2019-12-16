St. Paul Church in Wellesley to lease space to The Goddard School

It’s been four years since St. Paul School at 502 Washington Street in Wellesley closed its doors after 60 years of providing a Catholic school experience for students in PreK through grade 8. Now the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boston, which serves Norfolk county, has entered into an agreement to lease the St. Paul’s space to The Goddard School.

At all five masses between St. Paul and St. John’s churches, Father Jim Laughlin on Sunday, Dec. 15 shared with parishioners the news that St. Paul received a signed lease for the rental of the St. Paul School building from The Goddard School. In a phone call with Father Laughlin he said, “This lease is for fifteen years, with two five-year optional renewals. The agreement will bring life to the school and will be a significant source of income to the parishes to help us fund our missions and outreach.”

Father Laughlin said the news was met with applause at each mass.

The two Parishes in 2013 entered into a collaborative relationship which allows them to maintain their individual Parish identity while sharing resources, including pastors.

The Goddard School organization is planning extensive renovations to the building, including an elevator and a new HVAC system that features central air. They are expected to put up to $3.5 million in renovations to the school building. St. Paul’s Parish will still own the building.

Pending Goddard’s financing for the project and permits from the Town of Wellesley, the church will likely begin receiving rent revenue from The Goddard School in early 2021.

Goddard Schools are independently owned franchises and educate children six weeks to six years of age. There are three additional Goddard Schools in the area — in Medfield, Wayland, and Weston. All three of those schools are staying put.

The St. Paul space had been among the considerations for swing space for the Wellesley Public School system during its Hardy-Hunnewell-Upham elementary school planning.

(Thanks to Swellesley reader LR for the tip.)

