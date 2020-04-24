500 persimmon tree saplings have found good Wellesley homes

Ever year, the Rotary Club of Wellesley purchases and bags 500 tree saplings for distribution to Wellesley’s fourth graders. Susy Jordon, Wellesley Town Horticultural technician, usually hands out the bagged saplings for to Wellesley fourth graders and teaches a lesson on Arbor Day conservation.

Then came COVID-19, after the Rotary Club had already placed their standing ordered, and the saplings had shipped.

After some fretting about what would become of the young trees, the Rotary Club, in partnership with the DPW placed the saplings in a bucket of water in five locations around town. The idea was for residents to feel free to take one for planting.

By 2pm on Friday, all 500 persimmon tree saplings had been placed in orange plastic containers and dropped off at the convenient spots. By 4pm each and every sapling had been scooped up, presumably by residents eager to put a weekend tree-planting project into action.

The original idea of this post was that I would direct you to the locations, and you would score a persimmon. The new idea of this post is to ask those of you who are planting a tree to send along a picture or two. Also, we wouldn’t say no to any pics of previously planted by Wellesley’s 4th graders.