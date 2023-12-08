10 years ago this December on Swellesley: Belclare breaks ground; Barton Road playground; Football champs

Looking back at Wellesley stories from December, 2013*:
- Wellesley firefighters, police save dog from icy Charles River
- Wellesley High self defense class subject of new documentary
- Wellesley bank robbery suspect nabbed in Quincy
- Wellesley’s mystery boathouse
- Funds for Wellesley school fixes pass easily at Town Meeting
- Anna Nieman bringing her designs to Wellesley Square
- Mangal Madness: Turkish gift shop stakes out new Wellesley Square space
- Title town: Wellesley 5th graders win national football championship
- Wellesley siblings launch online shop featuring art by homeless, disabled
- Wellesley Special Town Meeting gulps retail booze changes, OKs $ for seniors
- The Wellesley Local: Fried pickles, dark wood & magic utensils
- Barton Road now boasts Wellesley’s most colorful playground
- “Hey Speech Guy!”: Wellesley High’s David McCullough, Jr., makes very special return to the podium
- $35M Belclare Wellesley condo/retail complex breaks ground
- Cataclysmic: Catalytic converters being swiped in Wellesley
- First Look: Popping by the Wellesley Haberdashery
*Yes, our photos and posts have gotten better over the years…
