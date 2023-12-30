Hellos & goodbyes: Wellesley businesses that opened, closed in 2023

Wellesley bid farewell to some longtime favorites, and welcomed new businesses to town as well in 2023.

Openings

Wellesley continues to have no shortage of fashion options, with the opening of stores such as Lululemon (which based on post-Christmas activity, is doing just fine), Erin Hielle, Faherty, Cattivo, Carla Shaw Sustainable Fashion, and Dena Pavone Collection. Beauty Shop Flyte.70 opened in Wellesley Square, as did home decor outfit Simply Stated. A unique new fitness business called Figurella also opened in Wellesley Square. Saadat Beauty House launched on Rte. 9. The new Boston Veterinary Clinic welcomed your pets in Wellesley Hills.

On the food front, the ChocAllure chocolate shop opened in Wellesley Square, Jejes Coffeehouse & Roastery debuted in Wellesley Hills, and Coconut Thai reopened under new ownership. Oath Pizza made a splash in Linden Square.

Closings

On the food front, CrepeBerry closed its Wellesley Hills eatery Pressed (Juicery) shut down in Linden Square after a good run.

European Manor, after 35 years of selling home furnishings and gifts in town, vacated its Wellesley Square space, as did Hedi’s Furniture.

The Magic Beans toy and children’s goods store winds up a 19-year stretch in Linden Square with a year-end closing. Also in Linden Square the curious Spartan Safe company shut down amidst corporate issues.

Boston Sports Club‘s closing in November had customers seeking new places to work out, and Loyal Companion‘s shutdown in Wellesley Hills had pet owners seeking alternatives for supplies and services.

What’s ahead

2024 should be the year for Black & Blue Steak and Crab and Shake Shack in Wellesley Square, the Karma Asian fusion restaurant and Playa Bowls shop in Linden Square, and a Popovers coffee shop and bakery in Church Square.

Got the scoop on what’s coming and going in Wellesley? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com